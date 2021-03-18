India’s new DFI has a few conditions in favour, but challenges too

The contours announced late on Tuesday indicate that the new DFI would be similar to the earlier ones. In other words, it is but old wine in a new bottle. The DFI’s target is to lend ₹5 trillion over three years. The finance minister on Tuesday said the DFI would have tax benefits for 10 years. It is also likely that securities issued by the DFI would be considered on a par with sovereign bonds. After all, the institution is owned by the government. This mostly ensures that it gets access to cheap funds. It would also ensure that in case of accessing offshore funds, a sovereign backing keeps a lid on costs.

