Foreign portfolio investors’ (FPI) interest in Indian equities is reigniting. After two consecutive months of heavy selling, foreign investors bought Indian equities worth over ₹1 trillion so far in November, data from NSDL showed.
There seems to be a loss of conviction in the artificial intelligence (AI) theme globally, which may be prompting a rotation of foreign funds into India, a market previously shunned for its limited AI exposure. Stocks of AI-focused companies in the US and Asia have corrected amid rising concerns over potential regulation of AI-related spending in the US and a lack of visibility on the revenue-generating potential of AI projects.