Foreign portfolio investors’ (FPI) interest in Indian equities is reigniting. After two consecutive months of heavy selling, foreign investors bought Indian equities worth over ₹1 trillion so far in November, data from NSDL showed.
Foreign portfolio investors’ (FPI) interest in Indian equities is reigniting. After two consecutive months of heavy selling, foreign investors bought Indian equities worth over ₹1 trillion so far in November, data from NSDL showed.
There seems to be a loss of conviction in the artificial intelligence (AI) theme globally, which may be prompting a rotation of foreign funds into India, a market previously shunned for its limited AI exposure. Stocks of AI-focused companies in the US and Asia have corrected amid rising concerns over potential regulation of AI-related spending in the US and a lack of visibility on the revenue-generating potential of AI projects.
There seems to be a loss of conviction in the artificial intelligence (AI) theme globally, which may be prompting a rotation of foreign funds into India, a market previously shunned for its limited AI exposure. Stocks of AI-focused companies in the US and Asia have corrected amid rising concerns over potential regulation of AI-related spending in the US and a lack of visibility on the revenue-generating potential of AI projects.
AI gap
Despite this, the absence of an AI play remains a key concern for Indian equities, according to the latest Asia Fund Managers Survey by BofA Securities. About 29% of those surveyed saw the dearth of direct AI-linked investment opportunities in India as a dampener. This was followed by a lack of reforms (19%), depreciation of the Indian rupee (14%) and high valuations of Indian equities (10%).
The October BofA Asia Fund Manager Survey had shown that 15% of respondents were worried about weak growth. However, this concern did not feature in the November list, even as downside risks to economic growth are mounting.
Growth risks
India’s gross domestic product (GDP) growth data for the July-September quarter (Q2FY27) is due later this month. Given the adverse impact of the West Asia war and El Niño conditions, Bank of Baroda estimates growth to moderate to 7.4% from 8.1% in Q2FY26.
Among key components, the agriculture and trade and services sectors are expected to face headwinds amid a deficient south-west monsoon, which could affect the early harvest. The main kharif harvest takes place in Q3, it added.
The repercussions of the West Asia war and El Niño have started pushing retail inflation higher. Although crude oil prices have eased from their recent peak, headline retail inflation remains exposed to upside risks, mainly driven by expensive food items.
However, that is not all. UBS Securities India cautions that while inflation risks remain elevated, the key concern is balance of payments vulnerability and the associated pressure on the rupee.
Rupee vulnerability
Stubbornly high oil prices and persistent foreign fund outflows pushed the Indian rupee to record lows of around 96 against the US dollar. This does not augur well for India’s current and capital account balances. Although the rupee has recovered from that level, its trajectory remains tied to FPI flows.
“Unlike in 2013, this is less of a current account issue and more of a capital account challenge. Capital flows are under pressure amid high global yields, relatively high Indian equity valuations, limited exposure to global AI trade and broader macro concerns,” said the UBS report.
In this backdrop, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) faces a difficult trade-off between supporting the rupee, curbing inflation and sustaining growth. The RBI is scheduled to meet from 2-4 December and is widely expected to raise interest rates again. It had raised the repo rate by 25 basis points in October.