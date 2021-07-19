Consolidation has picked pace in the Indian paints industry, especially post the coronavirus pandemic.

Large listed companies operating in the decorative paints segment such as Asian Paints Ltd and Berger Paints India Ltd continue to gain market share from smaller and regional paint makers. It should be noted that smaller/ unorganised firms are present largely in the decorative paints and have negligible presence in the industrial paints segment. They mostly sell low value paints such as distempers, primers, and putty.

Currently, the share of organised companies is estimated at 75%. A sharp rise in input prices has also accelerated formalisation in this sector.

However, analysts at ICICI Securities Ltd are of the view that despite the big getting bigger, smaller firms will most likely continue to exist.

They point out the following reasons.

Around 10% of decorative paint industry will continue to use paints from smaller/unorganised players due to cost savings.

Dealers sell paints of smaller paint companies as they get higher trade margin. The credit period offered by smaller paint companies to dealers is also higher than that of organised peers, helping dealer save capital. Typically, most dealers will have some relationship with the unorganised /smaller paint company.

The ICICI report added that market leading players vacate certain price points on a regular basis with reduction in profitability. It gives smaller/unorganised firms opportunities. For instance, most leading paint companies have exited distemper 1-kilogram stock keeping unit.

Unorganised players have lower overheads and also lower investments in brand-building activities. It allows them to operate at lower realisations/ margins.

With easing of business conditions, profitability of smaller paint companies may likely revive, said the domestic brokerage house.

As far as listed companies in the industrial paints segment are concerned, such as Kansai Nerolac Ltd, they may not see much benefit from consolidation. According to analysts, due to lack of scale and relationships with larger auto and white goods and durable companies, they have a lower share in industrial paints.

