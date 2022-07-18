India Inc confident of profits, more than rest of world

Indian companies foresee inflationary pressures receding in the months ahead. The June India Business Outlook survey published by S&P Global showed that the net balance of companies expecting a rise in non-staff expenses (input costs) was only +11%. In February, a net balance of +25% of Indian private sector firms had predicted higher input costs, the highest reading in more than seven years. India’s June reading was the second-lowest figure out of the 12 nations for which comparable data was available, said the report of the survey that is conducted in February, June and October.