Red-hot PSU stocks outclass global peers, but history may be harder to beat
Summary
- Thanks to the ongoing rally, Indian PSU stocks now have the highest market returns among state-owned enterprises globally. Amid the euphoria, investors seem to be ignoring sky-high valuations and the Achilles heel of these companies – government meddling.
The name ‘Secretariat’ may not ring a bell with most people, but racetrack regulars swear by it. Secretariat was an American thoroughbred who is widely considered the greatest racehorse of the 20th century.