Red-hot PSU stocks outclass global peers, but history may be harder to beat

The name ‘Secretariat’ may not ring a bell with most people, but racetrack regulars swear by it. Secretariat was an American thoroughbred who is widely considered the greatest racehorse of the 20th century.

The sly steed had a signature move. He usually ambled along in last place in the early stages of the race but suddenly picked up the pace in the latter half to gallop past the finishing line, leaving his competitors in the dust.

Dalal Street is seeing a similar last-to-first dash.

Stocks of public-sector undertakings (PSUs), which until recently were synonymous with lethargic returns, have been on a tear. The BSE PSU Index is up 23% this year and a whopping 300% since October 2020, when it started to outrun the broader market after almost a decade of underperformance.

The PSU index was the second biggest sectoral gainer in 2023 with 75% returns, far outperforming the benchmark’s 20% jump. Thanks to this furious rally, Indian PSU stocks now have the highest market returns among state-owned enterprises globally.

On more fundamental yardsticks, too, such as earnings-per share (EPS) growth and return on capital employed (ROCE), Indian PSUs are comfortably ahead of global giants such as Saudi Aramco and PetroChina.

As expected, the narrative has followed the price. Analysts have trotted out a plethora of reasons why Indian PSUs deserve their moment in the sun – robust order bookings (for industrials, defence stocks), the government’s increasing capital expenditure, and healthy balance sheets (for public-sector banks).

However, a brave few are raising uncomfortable questions about the most disregarded metric during a bull run – valuations. The BSE PSU index is trading at a price-to-earnings (PE) multiple of 14.06 times, far higher than its five-year average of 10.58. The multiples of some stocks have grown from astronomical to outright astrological. In a recent note, global research firm Bernstein pointed out that industrials were the most stretched in the PSU pack, trading at 35% premium to the broader market.

Interestingly, the Street has gone eerily silent on the Achilles’ heel of India’s state-owned enterprises – government meddling. Indian PSUs have always traded at a discount to their private-sector peers as they were seen as vulnerable to the grasping hands of the exchequer. Politico-bureaucratic interference in everything from capital allocation to appointments hammered PSUs' productivity, with shareholders (and taxpayers) ending up footing the bill.

Until a few years ago, state-run banks were buried under a pile of bad debt, with loans being extended to politically connected entities with dodgy business credentials. It took a Herculean effort by the RBI and the government to set the house in order.

While the worst of this is thankfully behind us, old habits die hard. As Mint reported recently, the government has been thinking about demanding higher dividend payouts from PSUs to shore up its finances. And as oil marketing companies know only too well, any upside from softer crude prices is always at the risk of being whisked away by the union government’s ‘windfall tax’.

No wonder Indian PSUs have never figured prominently on the buy-lists of foreign investors. Even in the current bull run, FII ownership of PSUs stands at 9.3%, around the 10-year average of 9.8%. Domestic institutional investors have also been reducing their stakes in PSU companies (13.7% now vs the 10-year average of 14.6%).

This means that, once again, this sub-segment of the rally is being fueled by the most excitable cohort of the market – the retail investor.

Experts fear that in case the markets correct significantly, richly valued PSU firms may be the first to fall. But who has the time to heed the voices of caution when a FOMO rally is underway? As racing enthusiasts know all too well, few thrills can match the adrenaline rush of a winning run. Other lessons will have to wait.