India’s retail inflation may have risen to 5.99% in January
Food inflation, which was the key driver behind the cooling inflation figures in the last two months of 2022, could have risen again and contributed to the inflation edging up in January, some economists said.
After declining for two straight months, retail inflation has picked up in January, just short of the 6% upper tolerance level of RBI’s target, a Mint poll of 20 economists showed. For December, inflation rate was at 5.72%.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×