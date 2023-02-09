After declining for two straight months, retail inflation has picked up in January, just short of the 6% upper tolerance level of RBI’s target, a Mint poll of 20 economists showed. For December, inflation rate was at 5.72%.

The economists were, however, divided about inflation. While some said it would be around the same level as it was in December, while others said it may have risen again in January. The poll estimates were ranging from 5.43% to 6.40%, with the median at 5.99%.

Only two economists predicted inflation will fall below the 12-month low recorded in December. The January inflation figure is set to be released on Monday.

Earlier this week, RBI raised the repo rate by 25 basis points and the cumulative policy rate hike since May 2022 stands at 250 basis points, indicating that the hiking cycle may continue.

“Notwithstanding the welcome softening in the prices of several essential commodities and healthy rabi sowing trends an unfavourable base could cause the food inflation print to harden somewhat in January," Aditi Nayar, chief economist, Icra Ltd, said.

Food inflation, which was the key driver behind the cooling inflation figures in the last two months of 2022, could have risen again and contributed to the inflation edging up in January, some economists said.

The year-ago base figure for food inflation rose from 4.5% in December 2021 to 5.6% in January 2022, which may lift the figure for January 2023.

“The pace of decline in vegetable prices has eased. Barring onion, potato and tomato, vegetable prices are showing an uptick along with sustained pick-up in cereal prices," said Kanika Pasricha, economist at Standard Chartered Bank. But other economists such as from Barclays said, falling vegetable and cereal price changes kept food costs on a downward trajectory even in January.

In its latest policy meeting, RBI said the inflation outlook was mixed, due to the global uncertainty on demand prospects and risks of supply disruptions. It projected inflation averaging at 5.7% in the January-March quarter.

Policy actions by RBI are not on a preset course and will be data-dependent, said Nomura economists in a report dated 8 February. “It has retained its withdrawal of accommodation stance against our view of a shift to neutral... thereby keeping the door open to another hike," they added. Core inflation, which excludes volatile items such as food and fuel, is widely expected to remain high and sticky around 6%.