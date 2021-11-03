India’s services PMI hits a decadal high in October, but don’t get carried away

Business activity in India’s services sector has made an impressive comeback. The seasonally adjusted India Services Business Activity index published by the IHS Markit, rose to 58.4 in October, marking the strongest rate of growth in ten-and-a-half years, as per purchasing managers' index (PMI) survey. In September, the figure was at 55.2. A reading above 50 indicates expansion and below that threshold points to contraction.

According to panel members, ongoing improvements in demand boosted growth of sales and subsequently output. Indeed, new work intakes rose at a sharp and accelerated rate, the strongest since July 2011. Moreover, the latest upturn was the third in successive months. Survey participants commonly linked sales growth to better underlying demand and successful marketing, said the survey report.

It should be noted that the up move in the services PMI in October has been much sharper than their manufacturing counterparts. However, this is not surprising considering that services bore a higher brunt of the pandemic than manufacturers.

That said, there are some downsides which are making economists wary of sustained recovery in the services sector.

“The strength in India’s PMI surveys for October suggests that economic activity continued to hold up well last month. But we still think that the recovery is set to enter a slower phase, and India’s low vaccination coverage means that the threat of further virus outbreaks remains a significant downside risk," Darren Aw, Asia economist at Capital Economics Ltd said in a report.

Striking a similar note of caution, Miguel Chanco, senior Asia economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics, said, “Overall, we’d be wary of over-egging the punchy start to Q4 for India's service sector. It’s important to remember that this part of the economy suffered a more painful pullback during the worst of the Delta wave, and it also took a month later for its bounce-back to kick-off. As such, the relatively robust PMIs since August look a lot less impressive given the context."

He added that the mobility data show that trips to retail and recreation venues enjoyed a bigger increase last month, compared to September. “But the recovery can’t rely on “reopening stimulus" for much longer, with footfall in these locations now just 4% below the pre-Covid norm. Tellingly, the survey found that business sentiment in October barely budged compared to the previous month—remaining below the long-term average—pouring cold water over the unsurprisingly hefty post-Delta bounce," he said.

A key risk that continues to weigh on sentiment of Indian services providers and manufacturers is the rising input cost inflation. The October PMI data highlighted a sixteenth successive monthly increase in input costs at Indian services firms. The rate of inflation was at a six-month high and outpaced its long-run average. Monitored companies cited higher fuel, material, retail, staff and transport costs, said the survey report.

“What’s more, India’s vaccine rollout has been losing momentum. On current trends, it would still take India another six months to fully vaccine 80% of the population. In the meantime, the threat of further virus waves will remain a significant downside risk," added Aw.

