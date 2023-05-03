Services are shining, but will the glow last?1 min read . Updated: 03 May 2023, 09:16 PM IST
The seasonally adjusted S&P Global India Services PMI Business Activity Index rose to a nearly 13-year high of 62 in April from 57.8 in March.
The engines are roaring in India’s services sector, going by the latest Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) survey. The seasonally adjusted S&P Global India Services PMI Business Activity Index rose to a nearly 13-year high of 62 in April from 57.8 in March. This sharp upswing was led by improved domestic and international demand. A reading above 50 denotes expansion.
