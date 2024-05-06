India’s services sector is still booming, but signs of weakness are visible
Summary
- Business activity in India’s services sector softened in April but remained near its highest level in just under 14 years. However, some signs of weakness are emerging amid concerns that interest rates will stay higher for longer.
Business activity in India’s services sector, a crucial driver of the country's gross domestic product (GDP) growth, softened in April but remained near its highest level in just under 14 years. The seasonally adjusted HSBC India Services Business Activity Index fell to 60.8 in April from 61.2 in March. A reading above 50 indicates expansion.