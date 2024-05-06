India’s services sector is still booming, but signs of weakness are visible

The moderation in demand has also meant that Indian services providers are starting to lose their pricing power, which was earlier on a solid footing. The rate of selling-price inflation eased in April from a nearly seven-year high of 54.3 in March. Service providers have been seeing higher input costs (particularly for fruits and vegetables) and labour costs, and their operating expenses continued to increase in April. Their margins were squeezed as they could pass on only a part of the increased costs to customers.