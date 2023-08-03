Will services pass resilience test?3 min read 03 Aug 2023, 10:02 PM IST
Much of the improvement in July was driven by a pick-up in new orders. This was led by a surge in export orders from Bangladesh, Nepal, Sri Lanka, and the United Arab Emirates, said the PMI survey.
India’s services sector momentum continues to gather pace. The latest Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) data reflects this. The seasonally adjusted S&P Global India Services PMI surged to a whopping 13-year high of 62.3 in July, defying market expectations of a marginal dip in the index. A reading above 50 denotes expansion in activity.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started