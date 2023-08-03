Will services pass resilience test?

Much of the improvement in July was driven by a pick-up in new orders. This was led by a surge in export orders from Bangladesh, Nepal, Sri Lanka, and the United Arab Emirates, said the PMI survey. To be sure, this is the second fastest pace of increase in new export orders since publication of the series in 2014. Sharing the optimism on the services sector is the latest Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) forward-looking quarterly services and infrastructure outlook survey (Q4FY23). The survey noted not just an improvement in the overall business situation in the services sector during Q4, but also highlighted that demand for services is likely to grow sequentially till Q3FY24.