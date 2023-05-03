The engines are roaring in India’s services sector, going by the latest Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) survey. The seasonally adjusted S&P Global India Services PMI Business Activity Index rose to a nearly 13-year high of 62 in April from 57.8 in March. This sharp upswing was led by improved domestic and international demand. A reading above 50 denotes expansion.

While market conditions were favourable, both input costs and output prices (selling prices) rose for service providers. The sub-index measuring input costs rose at the quickest pace in three months in April, outpacing its long-run series trend. Food, fuel, medicine, transportation and wages drove input cost inflation, said the survey respondents.

Amid rising input costs and resilient demand, services companies chose to raise selling prices. In fact, in April, the sub-index measuring prices charged by services providers was the highest so far in 2023. Granular data showed the most acute increase in selling prices among transport, information and communication firms, said the PMI survey report. As the alongside chart shows, manufacturers have comparatively been on a backfoot with a modest improvement in this parameter. Clearly, services companies have an upper hand, at least for now.

Marketing efforts, competitive pricing and an increased focus on customer relations boosted business optimism of service providers. A gauge of confidence - the Future Activity Index- rose to 60 in April from 57.9 in March, the highest reading so far in 2023.

But here’s a word of caution. “The headline services PMI number seems to be at a peak in April, hence this kind of demand is unlikely to sustain," said Teresa John, economist and deputy head of research at Nirmal Bang Institutional Equities. For now, services enjoy better pricing power than manufacturers because there is also a factor of aspirational spending that is at play here, she added. However, she warned that service providers won’t be able to take faster price hikes beyond a point, without hurting demand.

Out of the four sub-sectors monitored by the PMI survey, the strongest increase in output was in finance and insurance in April. There is some good news as far as the near-term outlook is concerned. Madan Sabnavis, chief economist at Bank of Baroda expects demand for financial services to stay robust to meet the systemic credit needs. On the flip side, demand for discretionary services such as entertainment (cinema), hospitality and tourism, is feared to come down, due to overall high level of inflation. Also, there is not much pent-up demand left, he said.

The survey showed that new export business for the services sector expanded for the third month in a row in April. But with concerns of global economic slowdown looming large, sustainability needs to be monitored. “Looking ahead, we do expect external demand conditions to weaken, given the aggressive pace of rate hikes delivered by global central banks," said Gaura Sen Gupta, economist, IDFC First Bank.

Meanwhile, the recent issue with manufacturing and services PMI readings is that they are often at odds with the official macro-economic data, which points to more subdued demand. So, it remains to be seen whether the uptick in the services sector as indicated by the PMI survey pans out. Services sector has been a key driver of India’s gross domestic product (GDP) growth, so mapping the trajectory is crucial.

“We do expect moderation in growth conditions in FY24, led by weak global growth conditions and impact of past rate hikes on domestic demand. That said, we still expect India’s GDP growth to be relatively strong at 5.9% in FY24," Sen Gupta added.