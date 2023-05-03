Services are shining, but will the glow last?

Out of the four sub-sectors monitored by the PMI survey, the strongest increase in output was in finance and insurance in April. There is some good news as far as the near-term outlook is concerned. Madan Sabnavis, chief economist at Bank of Baroda expects demand for financial services to stay robust to meet the systemic credit needs. On the flip side, demand for discretionary services such as entertainment (cinema), hospitality and tourism, is feared to come down, due to overall high level of inflation. Also, there is not much pent-up demand left, he said.

