Services boom may save the day
To be sure, services exports are gradually recovering from the recent lows, shows data from the Reserve Bank of India.
India’s services sector is firing on all cylinders. The seasonally adjusted S&P Global India Services PMI Business Activity Index rebounded to 61 in September, after moderating slightly in August. A reading above 50 denotes expansion in activity. The latest print is one of the strongest in over 13 years, remaining above the critical level of 50 for 26 straight months. What is more, for the three months ended September, the index has averaged 61.1, which is sequentially high. Clearly, not only is the services activity resilient, but it is also likely improving.
