India's share in global market cap lowest since April 20222 min read . Updated: 09 Mar 2023, 11:07 AM IST
- While the valuation of Indian equities has moderated from recent high, it continues to trade at a premium to Asian equities. For this valuation multiple to justify, it is crucial for earnings to catch-up
For Indian equity market, calendar year 2023 so far has been a bumpy ride. First, the rout in Adani Group stocks dampened investor sentiment. Second, US Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell's latest indication that terminal rate could be higher than what was anticipated, has made global equity investors nervous. This could mean more pain for equity markets, including India.
