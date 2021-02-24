India’s sprinting recovery faces these final hurdles ahead

Businesses hit by the pandemic have been able to access funds thanks to the RBI’s liquidity infusion and the government steps to take care of credit risk. Indian banks have been at the forefront of lending to small businesses but not until the government took the credit risk away from them. But bank balance sheets are still encumbered with legacy bad assets. Public sector banks that account for more than half the system’s credit continue to see capital flowing towards provisions rather than growth.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}