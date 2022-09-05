The unlikely revival of slowing exports

“India is not entirely an export-oriented economy, but micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), which are estimated to contribute around 45% to India’s overall exports, would feel the heat (of a global slowdown). In that scenario, it would hamper India’s domestic growth too," said Suvodeep Rakshit, senior economist at Kotak Institutional Equities. That would, in turn, impact household consumption, especially discretionary spending.