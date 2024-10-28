IndiGo set for a smoother takeoff after a rough September quarter
Summary
- IndiGo’s grounded aircraft numbers have reduced and it anticipates groundings to continue to moderate. A muted outlook on fuel prices may also help ease the airline's problems
InterGlobe Aviation Ltd’s shares lost about 7% on Monday after higher costs marred the airline's September quarter (Q2FY25) results, leading to a worse-than-estimated net loss of ₹990 crore. Naturally, the poor show has triggered a cut in earnings estimates for FY25 and FY26. InterGlobe runs IndiGo, India’s largest airline.