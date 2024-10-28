IndiGo set for a smoother takeoff after a rough September quarter

The good news is that IndiGo’s current grounded aircraft have reduced to the high-60s from the mid-70s levels seen in H1FY25. The company anticipates that the groundings will continue to moderate to sub-60 level by 2024-end and to 40s by the start of FY26. “The impact on the profitability related to the costlier mitigation measures will also start to moderate downwards as we start returning the short-term damp leases sometime in the first half of next year," said the management in the earnings call.