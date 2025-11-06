IndiGo prepares for long haul even as rupee depreciation drags Q2

IndiGo is also shifting to aircraft ownership from the lease model, which, though asset-heavy, is more cost-efficient. At Q2FY26-end, the number of owned or aircraft taken on financial lease rose to 76, forming about 24% of the total fleet, from 40 last year. The airline can buy an aircraft at depreciated value when a financial lease term ends, versus returning the asset when an operating lease ends. IndiGo aims to have 30-40% of its fleet as owned or on financial lease by FY30.