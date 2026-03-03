Crude soars, airspace shut: Why IndiGo’s margins are back under pressure

The setback comes just as the airline was regaining its footing after severe disruption in December, when a pilot shortage led to widespread cancellations and delays. IndiGo recovered lost market share, gaining 400 basis points month-on-month to 63.6% in January, in line with November levels, according to data from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation. Even so, this remains about 160 basis points below the January 2025 peak, which was buoyed by Maha Kumbh-related travel.