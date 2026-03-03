Shares of InterGlobe Aviation Ltd (IndiGo) fell the most among Nifty50 constituents on Monday, sliding more than 6% amid a broader market sell-off triggered by tensions in West Asia. Beyond the spike in crude oil prices, airport closures across the region, leading to widespread flight cancellations, are set to weigh on the airline’s operations.
Crude soars, airspace shut: Why IndiGo’s margins are back under pressure
SummaryRising fuel costs, a weaker rupee and airport closures in West Asia threaten to squeeze earnings just as the airline was regaining market share.
