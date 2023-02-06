IndiGo makes smooth landing in Q3, but turbulence likely ahead

Going ahead, in Q4, bookings remain strong, noted the company. But as the seasonality factor wanes, yields are likely to come under pressure. “According to our airfare tracker, the 30-day domestic forward price was down 13% month-on-month in January 2023 and the 15-day price was down 22% month-on-month," said analysts at Motilal Oswal Financial Services in a report on 3 February. Even so, IndiGo noted that yield in Q4 would be higher than pre-covid levels.