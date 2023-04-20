IndiGo market share soars to new heights in March while SpiceJet struggles1 min read . Updated: 20 Apr 2023, 01:13 PM IST
- A series of setbacks over the past three-four years, including the grounding of Boeing 737 Max fleet, delayed aircraft deliveries, the pandemic, and surging crude oil prices, have weighed heavily on SpiceJet's performance
March air traffic data from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation shows a significant divergence in the fortunes of two listed Indian airlines.
