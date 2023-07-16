IndiGo on a steady climb but competition could clip its wings1 min read 16 Jul 2023, 08:49 PM IST
Recent data from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) shows that IndiGo’s market share hit a record high of 63.2% in June.
InterGlobe Aviation Ltd continues to soar higher. InterGlobe runs the IndiGo airline whose domestic market share has been on an uptrend lately. Recent data from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) shows that IndiGo’s market share hit a record high of 63.2% in June. As the chart alongside shows, the rise in June marks the fifth consecutive time of month-on-month increase in the aviation company’s market share.
