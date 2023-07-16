IndiGo on a steady climb but competition could clip its wings

Anyhow, IndiGo is likely to see a strong June quarter (Q1FY24). The number of passengers carried by the airline is higher by nearly 28% year-on-year and 12% sequentially in Q1, as per DGCA data. Yield, a measure of pricing, is expected to be robust aided by seasonality and higher airfares due to the grounding of Go First. Moreover, IndiGo’s passenger load factor is up in Q1 and that augurs well. In the March quarter, IndiGo’s yield stood at ₹4.85. Further, the drop in prices of aviation turbine fuel bodes well for margin.