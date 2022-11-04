Indigo Paints Q2 brighter than larger peers but not enough to prop up stock

Indigo Paints Ltd reported better-than-expected performance in the September quarter on key parameters. Revenue at ₹240 crore, rose nearly 24% year-on-year, 2% ahead of consensus estimates. Hurt by inflationary pressures though, Ebitda fell 9% short of the Street's estimates in Q2FY23.
Indigo Paints Ltd reported better-than-expected performance in the September quarter on key parameters. Revenue at ₹240 crore, rose nearly 24% year-on-year, 2% ahead of consensus estimates. Hurt by inflationary pressures though, Ebitda fell 9% short of the Street's estimates in Q2FY23.
Nonetheless, the company outperformed larger peers.
Nonetheless, the company outperformed larger peers.
Subscribe to Continue Reading
In spite of headwinds like a prolonged monsoon season which impacted exterior emulsions, Indigo’s revenue growth was higher than that of Asian Paints' 19.4% and Kansai's 19.2%, said analysts at ICICI Securities Ltd. "We reckon Indigo outperformed peers by ~10% on a like-for-like basis in India decorative paints," said the domestic brokerage house in a report dated 4 November. Also, Indigo has seen higher operating margin expansion than aforementioned peers.
This improved performance can be attributed to the company's Strategy 2.0, which aims to focus on 750 towns and grow twice the industry growth rate.
"We believe Indigo is relatively weaker in enamels than peers. Strong volume growth in enamels indicates benefits of distribution expansion and brand building efforts," added the report. The green shoots of this strategy are visible now, it added.
On Friday, shares of company fell 4.15% on the National Stock Exchange, despite its relatively better earnings. Sustainability is crucial here, especially given the changing dynamics of the sector.
The increasing competition is a potential downside risk considering the deep pockets of new entrants such as Aditya Birla Group company Grasim Industries Ltd. Grasim aims to become number two paint manufacturer over a period of time. So, analysts caution that this could keep the company's valuations under check.
In this calendar year so far, the Indigo Paints stock has lost 26%, underperforming competitors.
Meanwhile, according to analysts at Nuvama Research, the company's revenue was hit by heavy rains, but is expected to see an uptick led by festive demand. "While the growth momentum is seeing good momentum, the margin profile remains to be seen," added the Nuvama Research.
Catch all the Business News
, Market News
, Breaking News
Events and Latest News
Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates.