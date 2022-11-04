Indigo Paints Q2 brighter than larger peers but not enough to prop up stock

In spite of headwinds like a prolonged monsoon season which impacted exterior emulsions, Indigo’s revenue growth was higher than that of Asian Paints' 19.4% and Kansai's 19.2%, said analysts at ICICI Securities Ltd. "We reckon Indigo outperformed peers by ~10% on a like-for-like basis in India decorative paints," said the domestic brokerage house in a report dated 4 November. Also, Indigo has seen higher operating margin expansion than aforementioned peers.

