Indigo Paints stock down 6% on lacklustre Q4 operating performance

Going ahead, investors would be watching out for the impact of the second covid wave on the company's demand, especially in its key state of Kerala. According to analysts at ICICI Securities Ltd, Kerala reported low-single-digit revenue growth and its contribution declined to nearly 30% in FY21 from around 35% in FY20. They feel, while the long-term growth is intact, key business risk is the potentially higher competitive intensity in Kerala. Further, they caution that key stock risk is the potentially lower trading multiples due to entry of Aditya Birla Group in the paints sector.

