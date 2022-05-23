Indigo Paints' stock has lost sheen, but there are some bright spots

In the post earnings conference call on Monday, the company's management said volume offtake for the company was good in April. While the medium to long-term outlook on movement in input costs remains uncertain, in the near term prices have remained stable. Also, the company would be looking at more price hikes in the coming month. So, the company's management expects gross margins to see a gradual improvement in FY23. The management also said it has identified 750 cities to boost its output per dealer and would focus more on intensive engagement with painters.