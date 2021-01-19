Indigo Paints IPO is at a discount to peers; only 99 times earnings

Consumer discretionary spends were among the most impacted by the pandemic. However, for some reason, the already high valuations of paint stocks have only become far more expensive in the past year. That is working in favour of Indigo Paints , which has priced its initial public offering (IPO), at Rs1,488-1,490 per share.

Indigo Paints is valued at 98.5 times its trailing 12-month (TTM) earnings at the upper end of the IPO price band, an analysis by Anand Rathi Securities Ltd showed. Its much larger competitors, Asian Paints Ltd and Berger Paints India Ltd, trade at a price-to-earnings (PE) multiples of around 114 times and 128 times respectively, the broker said in a report on 16 January.

The Indigo Paints issue could find favour with investors despite being aggressively priced, given the vibrancy in the primary market and the discount relative to peers, analysts said. The issue may also attract demand from investors for its niche products and rural approach.

Indigo derives 85% of its revenue from Tier 2-4 cities and largely deals in economy products such as putty, primers, and low-cost paints. Differentiated products contribute around 28% to its revenues. The company enjoys an early mover advantage in some of these products such as floor painting, analysts said. Also, growing sales of differentiated products could yield higher margins.

Further, the company claims to be less affected during the covid pandemic than competitors aided by its extensive presence in small towns. Its revenues in the first half of the current fiscal fell only 5% to Rs260 crore and, as a result of cost savings, profit before tax and exceptionals jumped nearly 3 times. In contrast, revenues of Asian Paints were down 18.5% to Rs8,273 crore and its profits fell 22.7%.

That said, the Indian paint sector is very competitive with high entry barriers. Sustaining the competitive pressures especially in larger cities could be challenging, though the long-term growth prospects of the company may seem promising.

“The Indian paint industry is oligopolistic. It is commendable that Indigo has been able to survive as the fifth-largest player in such a market. However, capturing share may be a tall order. Its revenue per distributor is low. The discount it offers distributors to push its products is low compared to peers. In this sector, dealer discounts play a key role in achieving sales targets. So there is a downside risk in terms of how willing the dealer is to push products," said an analyst with a domestic broking house requesting anonymity.

Indigo offered an 11.4% discount to dealers lower than the 15.8% discount offered by Asian Paints, in fiscal year 2020, according to the prospectus.

Meanwhile, with a mere 2% market share, Indigo's presence may not be a threat to larger paint manufacturers and gaining market share from them could be difficult.

