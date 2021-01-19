Indigo Paints IPO is at a discount to peers; only 99 times earnings

“The Indian paint industry is oligopolistic. It is commendable that Indigo has been able to survive as the fifth-largest player in such a market. However, capturing share may be a tall order. Its revenue per distributor is low. The discount it offers distributors to push its products is low compared to peers. In this sector, dealer discounts play a key role in achieving sales targets. So there is a downside risk in terms of how willing the dealer is to push products," said an analyst with a domestic broking house requesting anonymity.