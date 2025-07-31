Indigo’s Q2 to be soft, but a smooth takeoff is expected in second half
Indigo's valuation looks lofty. The near-term outlook seems challenging as growth in capacity outpaces demand, hurting yields, said the Nuvama report
InterGlobe Aviation Ltd, which runs IndiGo airlines, has had a wobbly start to FY26, although that was not unexpected. The June quarter (Q1FY26) began on a strong note but was soon marred by external headwinds, including geopolitical tensions, airport closures, conflict in West Asia and the tragic Air India 171 crash. This triggered caution among travellers and led to increased cancellations.