IndiGo’s Q1 turbulence to be temporary as crude oil prices soften, capacity grows
SummaryIndiGo's March quarter performance was boosted by a demand surge, resulting in a 21% capacity increase. Yet, flight suspensions due to Pakistan airspace closures may hinder Q1 performance. Despite challenges, analysts expect recovery aided by lower crude oil prices and stable pricing dynamics.
InterGlobe Aviation Ltd (IndiGo) landed smoothly in the March quarter. A demand surge, led largely by the Mahakumbh festivities in January-February, helped the airline’s capacity, measured by available seat kilometers (ASK), increase by 21% year-on-year last quarter.