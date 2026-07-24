IndiGo faces rough weather in Q1, hit by skyrocketing fuel prices

InterGlobe Aviation Ltd’s (IndiGo) June quarter (Q1FY27) results show how deeply vulnerable it is to higher crude oil prices. The first-quarter Ebitdar declined by 33% year-on-year to ₹3,800 crore, mainly because fuel costs rose as much as 86% to ₹10,833 crore. Additionally, rupee depreciation led to 11% growth in other cost components, pushing the airline into the red.
While the easing of crude prices was expected to bring some relief, the recent flare-up has added to the uncertainty. Nuvama Institutional Equities has cut its FY27/28 estimated Ebitdar by 10%/9% as it increased CASK forecasts driven by higher fuel. CASK is short for cost per available seat kilometre and Ebitdar stands for earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, amortization, and aircraft rentals.