IndiGo faces rough weather in Q1, hit by skyrocketing fuel prices

This week, IndiGo signed a memorandum of understanding with CFM International, a joint venture between GE Aerospace and Safran Aircraft Engines, to supply 1,000+ LEAP-1A engines. The engines would be fitted to the 520 Airbus aircraft ordered by IndiGo in June 2023, with delivery scheduled between 2030 and 2035. More importantly, the MoU also includes support to establish IndiGo's upcoming MRO (maintenance, repair and overhaul) facility for engines, which should help reduce the airline's maintenance cost.