IndiGo faces rough weather in Q1, hit by skyrocketing fuel prices

While the easing of crude prices was expected to bring some relief, the recent flare-up has added to the uncertainty. Nuvama Institutional Equities has cut its FY27/28 estimated Ebitdar by 10%/9% as it increased CASK forecasts driven by higher fuel. CASK is short for cost per available seat kilometre and Ebitdar stands for earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, amortization, and aircraft rentals.