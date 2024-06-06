What's on the horizon for IndiGo after its best year yet?

If crude price rises sharply, there is limited scope to increase airfares despite IndiGo’s 60% market share of domestic air passenger traffic. Moreover, if airfares increase steeply, consumers with non-urgent travel needs start evaluating other transport options for travel such as rail and road, which adversely impacts the load factor of the airline. Load factors are critical as the fixed cost of aircraft fuel stays constant irrespective of the number of passengers carried in a flight.