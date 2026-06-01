InterGlobe Aviation’s (IndiGo) March quarter (Q4FY26) performance was hit by an enormous mark-to-market forex loss of ₹4,823 crore, mainly on aircraft lease liability. Ebitdar (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and aircraft lease rent), excluding forex loss, declined by 6% year-on-year to nearly ₹6,400 crore, but some of it was anticipated as Q4FY25 had the benefit of increased passenger traffic from the Mahakumbh.
For IndiGo, June quarter will be real earnings test of West Asia war impact
SummaryIndiGo’s shares had jumped 6% on the next trading day after CEO Walsh's appointment was announced on 31 March. To justify the steep valuation multiple that IndiGo is enjoying, it must achieve substantial improvement in profit hereon.
InterGlobe Aviation’s (IndiGo) March quarter (Q4FY26) performance was hit by an enormous mark-to-market forex loss of ₹4,823 crore, mainly on aircraft lease liability. Ebitdar (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and aircraft lease rent), excluding forex loss, declined by 6% year-on-year to nearly ₹6,400 crore, but some of it was anticipated as Q4FY25 had the benefit of increased passenger traffic from the Mahakumbh.
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Manish Joshi is a chartered accountant (passed in first attempt) with experience of capital markets spanning equities, derivatives, investment banking and private equity in various roles ranging from analyst to fund manager/trader. Previously, he worked with BNP Paribas, Karvy Stock Broking and The Financial Express. This rich experience has further helped him improve analytical skills and understanding of various businesses. At Mint, he writes on topics across sectors.<br><br>Over the last two years of his association with Mint, he has focused on sharing his knowledge accumulated over the years with the readers. Having deep knowledge of accounting standards by virtue of the highest qualification in accounting, he can evaluate corporate balance sheets better. He tries to give a differentiated perspective on valuation of stocks and corporate developments backed by sound logic.<br><br>His goal is to provide a unique value proposition to readers by blending fundamental views on a stock with shifting market dynamics, which is possible because he is an active trader himself. His columns are useful for investors and students who are pursuing management courses by demystifying complex concepts and analytical jargon. His mantra is to give maximum value for the money and time spent by the reader.
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