IndiGo’s the fairest of them all, and more so after the pandemic

IndiGo’s scale and better financial health helps at a time when smaller airlines are struggling. Varun Ginodia, analyst at Ambit Capital Pvt. Ltd said, “We continue to see IndiGo as a key beneficiary of consolidation in the sector and shift of market share from rail to air given the safety concerns with the former." He added, “High liquidity implies IndiGo has fixed cost cover for a year versus 2-5 months for peers. Inducting more cost-efficient fleet and focusing on long-term relationships with lessors/employees imply cost advantage over peers, which was visible in FY20, would only widen."