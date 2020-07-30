It was common knowledge that InterGlobe Aviation Ltd would report massive losses for the June quarter owing to the covid-19 lockdown and the ensuing travel restrictions. The moot question was how much?

Interglobe, which runs IndiGo airlines, reported a net loss of Rs2849 crore on revenues of Rs767 crore. It also said that fixed cash burn has dropped to about Rs30 crore per day in June from roughly Rs40 crore per day in March. This improvement was helped by cost cutting initiatives and a gradual increase in the number of flights. For the June quarter, IndiGo’s employee costs and supplementary rentals & maintenance cost declined sequentially by about 17% and 56%, respectively.

IndiGo expects cash burn to drop further as its operations scale up, boosting its liquidity position. Speaking of cash, the sequential drop in its free cash was curtailed to Rs1400 crore. In end-June, free cash stood at Rs7527 crore, offering comfort to investors that the airline has adequate cash to be able to sail through this stormy weather.

Overall, IndiGo’s liquidity measures and cost control efforts have helped contain the drop in cash balances vis-à-vis reported performance, say analysts. In other words, the operating performance suggested cash reserves should have depleted more, and likely points to other liquidity enhancing measures taken by the company.

But how long will the free cash last given the uncertain business conditions? According to ICICI Securities Ltd, “Based on Q1FY21 run rate and considering IndiGo is following a strategy of continued induction of Neos, the present free cash of Indigo will last for four quarters even without any vendor negotiations and seven quarters including the impact of negotiations seen in Q1FY21."

While announcing its March quarter results, IndiGo had explained various steps, which would provide Rs3000-4000 crore of liquidity. In its June quarter earnings call, Aditya Pande, chief financial officer, InterGlobe Aviation, said it is also working on sale and lease back of its owned planes and obtaining moratorium on some loans. “We expect that these actions will help us raise additional liquidity of approximately Rs2000 crore." The company is also looking to raise funds.

While IndiGo has risen to the occasion during this pandemic crisis, its capacity guidance is a bit underwhelming. The airline expects its September quarter capacity to be about 40% of year ago levels and that of December quarter to be 60-70%.

Of course, how demand pans out is paramount. As long as people shy away from flying, cost cutting measures can only help to a limited extent. Unsurprisingly, the IndiGo stock is about 38% away from its pre-covid high in January.

