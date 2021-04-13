Indigo shares fly high on vaccine optimism, ignoring risks

But shares of InterGlobe Aviation Ltd don’t seem to be reflecting these concerns adequately, trading at around ₹1,605 apiece. InterGlobe runs the IndiGo airline, India’s largest by market share. So far in 2021, the IndiGo stock has declined by just around 7%. True, this represents an underperformance vis-à-vis the Nifty 500 index, which has increased by nearly 6% during the same time. Even so, analysts reckon IndiGo’s shares have been quite resilient.

