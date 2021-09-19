IndiGo shares take off, but journey ahead isn’t smooth

For IndiGo, losses are expected to decline sequentially in the September quarter. “IndiGo passenger yield and RASK are likely to be higher than 2Q-4Q FY21 levels, driven by support from the government fare regulations. We estimate overall 2Q loss would be around ₹1,200 crore ( ₹900 crore counting for potential MTM forex gain). This would be less than half of 1Q FY22 levels," said analysts from Credit Suisse Securities (India) Pvt. Ltd in a report on 16 September. RASK is revenue per available seat kilometre, a unit measurement for airlines.

