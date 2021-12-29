IndiGo, SpiceJet face Omicron risk in 2022

The coming year is expected to see the launch of Akasa Air. Besides, Jet Airways is expected to resume operations. This indicates that the industry will remain competitive. “The moot question is whether competitive pressures will worsen, but it’s too premature to comment on it now. Even so, the theory of fares rising may not play out in 2022. Currently, fares are healthy owing to the government’s fare regulation," said Shah. As such, investors will watch the impact on yields (a measure of pricing for airlines) whenever the fare regulations are withdrawn.