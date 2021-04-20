IndiGo, SpiceJet face tough landing in Q4; covid dents outlook

“We expect IndiGo/SpiceJet each to report sequential dip in passenger load factors (PLFs) to 71%/77%. We expect yields to decline by 3%/4% for IndiGo/ SpiceJet, respectively," said the brokerage firm in a report on 7 April. Cash burn remains a key monitorable too. In its December quarter earnings call, IndiGo said its cash burn had dropped to an average of ₹15 crore per day for the quarter from ₹25 crore per day in the September quarter. Further, this time around, investors can evaluate SpiceJet’s financial health better, given that the balance sheet would be available as annual results will be released too.