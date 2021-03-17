Aviation stocks are not flying in 2021. On a year-to-date basis, shares of InterGlobe Aviation Ltd and SpiceJet Ltd have declined by about 1.6% and 18%, respectively. In comparison, the broader Nifty 500 index has risen by about 7%. InterGlobe runs the IndiGo airline, India’s largest.

One factor that’s weighing on sentiments for aviation stocks is the rising trend in crude oil prices. Average aviation turbine fuel prices across four metros have been recently increased by 7%. Of course, this doesn’t bode well considering that fuel costs form a big proportion of operating costs for airlines and therefore, can weigh on profit margins. For perspective: in the financial year 2020, fuel costs as a percentage of revenues stood at 34.8% and 38.5% for InterGlobe and SpiceJet, respectively.

Also Read | Inside the mad scramble to comply with the new labour codes

Moreover, it’s not as if demand recovery is exciting with the month of March turning out to be rather slow. In a report on 15 March, ICICI Securities Ltd analysts said, “Weekly average daily fliers came in at 243636 in the week ended 13 March versus 264312 in the week ended 6 March." Note that average daily passenger traffic in the month of February stood at 277230, according to the broking firm. “The recent dip in weekly fliers could also be partly due to rising covid cases, especially in Maharashtra. Weak trend in March can impact the earnings of airlines," said ICICI Securities’ analysts.

Some analysts expect yields, a measure of pricing for airlines, to improve during the March quarter vis-à-vis the December quarter. Indeed, if yields turn out to be better in the March quarter, it remains to be seen whether that would be able to offset the increase in fuel costs.

But even after this quarter, there is trouble in the skies for airlines. As Varun Ginodia, analyst at Ambit Capital Pvt. Ltd said, “We expect the government to remove fare caps by end-March/mid-April and once that happens, a fare war looks imminent. Lessors would also start to demand their dues as they gave the time until end-March to weaker airlines." He added, “This could pave the way for long pending sector consolidation towards end-2021."

Meanwhile, investors will closely watch how passenger traffic shapes up. Here, rising covid-19 cases could play spoilsport on travel demand. While positive news flow on vaccination helps, it may not be enough for aviation stocks to take off.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via