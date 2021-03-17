IndiGo, SpiceJet's journey in the pandemic gets tougher with high fuel costs

Moreover, it’s not as if demand recovery is exciting with the month of March turning out to be rather slow. In a report on 15 March, ICICI Securities Ltd analysts said, “Weekly average daily fliers came in at 243636 in the week ended 13 March versus 264312 in the week ended 6 March." Note that average daily passenger traffic in the month of February stood at 277230, according to the broking firm. “The recent dip in weekly fliers could also be partly due to rising covid cases, especially in Maharashtra. Weak trend in March can impact the earnings of airlines," said ICICI Securities’ analysts.

