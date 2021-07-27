IndiGo, SpiceJet set for a nasty Q1FY22 amid second wave turbulence

To be sure, IndiGo being the market leader is in a far better place, helped by its relatively strong balance sheet. After all, it had free cash worth Rs7100 crore at the end of March. “(IndiGo) is in no need of a capital raise. The proposed QIP is more of an insurance cover against extreme scenarios. Our calculations indicate SpiceJet needs Rs3200 crore capital injection for operations to sustain," pointed out Ambit Capital in its report.