Crude is close to $100 but airlines aren't losing hope

For IndiGo, in particular, the resignation of the company’s co-founder, co-promoter and director, Rakesh Gangwal, could bode well for the airline. “We believe that net-net it could be a positive development for the company for the following reasons: It reduces dissonance and clarifies future direction and leadership status; the ensuing liquidity in the market can be absorbed; timing is reasonable given early signs of an end to the covid-19 pandemic; and we do not believe any competing venture, is being planned," said analysts at Credit Suisse Securities (India) Pvt. Ltd in a report.