IndiGo steadies ship before slow Q4
The company swung to a net profit of ₹1,418 crore, from a net loss of ₹1,586 crore in the September quarter, which was better than expected.
After three challenging loss-making quarters, the December quarter (Q3FY23) was expected to be a good one for InterGlobe Aviation Ltd, helped by seasonality. InterGlobe runs IndiGo, India’s largest airline by market share. The company swung to a net profit of ₹1,418 crore, from a net loss of ₹1,586 crore in the September quarter, which was better than expected. But this wasn’t enough to offset the losses incurred in the first half of FY23. Thus, for the nine months ended December, IndiGo’s loss stands at ₹1,233 crore.
