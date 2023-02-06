IndiGo steadies ship before slow Q4

IndiGo expects capacity to be higher by 15% in FY24. The fleet strength as of December-end stood at 302. Out of this, 238 were fuel- efficient new engine option (neo) aircraft, giving IndiGo a cost advantage. As of December- end, IndiGo’s cash balance stood at ₹21,924.7 crore. This is helpful amid the entry of new airlines and rising competitive intensity. This presents a looming threat to the airline’s market share, which was nearly 55% in December, according to DGCA. But IndiGo notes that consolidation in Indian aviation bodes well for the sector.